Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

KROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $28.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The company has a market cap of $833.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.16. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 593,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 745,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 119,143 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,863,000 after purchasing an additional 183,580 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

