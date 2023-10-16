International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives $148.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($2.82) in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 200.25% and a net margin of 7.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.
