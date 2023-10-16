Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target at $85.25

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $458,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,647,857.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,006,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $458,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,640,088. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 15.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 588,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,320,000 after buying an additional 79,279 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $3,083,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ NARI opened at $55.22 on Monday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Inari Medical

Get Free Report

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Stories

