Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWK. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after buying an additional 5,084,634 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $22,573,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $38,190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

