Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CANO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 11,402.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Cano Health by 1,037.0% in the 1st quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 397,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 362,965 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in Cano Health by 1,847.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 4,290,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 498.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 57,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $766.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

