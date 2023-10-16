Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.08.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CANO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CANO
Institutional Trading of Cano Health
Cano Health Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.30.
Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $766.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cano Health
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- No Time Machine Required to Grab These 2 Bargains
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.