Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

HCCI stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 317.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

