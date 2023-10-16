4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDMT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Shares of FDMT opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,876.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. Analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.
