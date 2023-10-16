Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Bank

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.