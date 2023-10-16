Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.
Several analysts have commented on BZUN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $6.00 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of BZUN opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. Baozun has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $182.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.78.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $319.97 million for the quarter.
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
