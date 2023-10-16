Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

UTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $64,743.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTI opened at $8.38 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $285.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $153.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

