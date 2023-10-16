Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $77.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,488,483. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,882,000 after purchasing an additional 532,019 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,056,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,576 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,992,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,644,000 after purchasing an additional 54,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,047,000 after purchasing an additional 92,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

