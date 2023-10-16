Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, HSBC cut shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ANYYY
Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aena S.M.E.
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- No Time Machine Required to Grab These 2 Bargains
Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.