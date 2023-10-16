Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of ANYYY stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

