United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of United Internet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get United Internet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDIRF

United Internet Trading Up 2.4 %

United Internet Company Profile

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. United Internet has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

(Get Free Report

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.