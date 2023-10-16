Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.29.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $15.32.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at $985,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,603 shares of company stock worth $266,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.