Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.84.

GPN opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,995,000 after acquiring an additional 187,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,183,000 after acquiring an additional 791,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

