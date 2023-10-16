Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Aegis restated a hold rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $54.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $63.21.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

