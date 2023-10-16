MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $566.07.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $510.56 on Friday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $387.23 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $528.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.52.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

