NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $452.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.11. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $288.06 and a 12-month high of $475.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $685.13 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NewMarket by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NewMarket by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.