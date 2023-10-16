StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZYNE. HC Wainwright cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $1.11 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.11.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZYNE

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

ZYNE stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 120,013 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.