StockNews.com Downgrades Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of PKE opened at $14.74 on Friday. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth $124,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth $3,454,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 2.7% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the second quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 60.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

