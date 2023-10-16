RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised RB Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

RBA stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.91. RB Global has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $67.77.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.39%.

In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. O’day purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,911 shares of company stock valued at $412,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in RB Global by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RB Global by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RB Global by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

