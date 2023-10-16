Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

