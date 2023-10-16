Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICE. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $110.43 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $89.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.