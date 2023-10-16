Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.55.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $62.75 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $89.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $263,108.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,651.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,317 shares of company stock worth $8,657,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

