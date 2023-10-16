Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.41.

Get Qualys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.18. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.03.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $241,176.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,310. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.