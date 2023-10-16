Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.34.
Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
