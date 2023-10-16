StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

