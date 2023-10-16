NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.35.

NetApp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

