Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

Shares of ANGPY opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.