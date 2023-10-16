UBS Group Lowers ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $80.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.22.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $71.52 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,248,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,951,000 after buying an additional 22,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,278,000 after buying an additional 78,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

