Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRO. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Oil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of MRO opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 228.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,391 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.4% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 319,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 178,795 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

