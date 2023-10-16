Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.68). Research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

