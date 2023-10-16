Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $96.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.04.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

