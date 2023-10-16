ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$22.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.00.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$22.10 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.34 and a 1-year high of C$22.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 37.72%. On average, analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.7419355 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

