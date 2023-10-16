Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$9.75 at National Bankshares

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$9.25 to C$9.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.48.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.17 and a 12-month high of C$11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.13. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of C$171.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$159.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.8980747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

