GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.42.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $459,436.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,880,417.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $459,436.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,880,417.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,858 shares of company stock worth $3,615,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

