TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.10.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $238.04 on Friday. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $307.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.42. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

