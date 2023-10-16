Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPRI. Citigroup downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capri from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Capri from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 903.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,340 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Capri by 135.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,231,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Capri by 381.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capri by 22,192.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 958,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after acquiring an additional 954,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

