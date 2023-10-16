Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Broadway Financial shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
