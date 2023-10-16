Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadway Financial shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

