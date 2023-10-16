UBS Group Lowers Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $7.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AKYA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 123.30% and a negative net margin of 89.82%. The company had revenue of $23.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, COO Frederic Pla purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 120.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

