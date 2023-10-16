EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

EchoStar Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $14.51 on Thursday. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. Equities analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 7.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

