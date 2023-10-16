JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.66 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.69.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Isabelle Parize purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $210,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,725 shares in the company, valued at $583,700.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,687,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

