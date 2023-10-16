CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $250.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.30.

CDW Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $207.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $215.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 809.4% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 32.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 26,833.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in CDW by 0.9% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 12,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in CDW by 3.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

