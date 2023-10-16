JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $11.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

