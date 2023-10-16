JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $169.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $341.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.14. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

