Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Research Coverage Started at Cormark

Cormark started coverage on shares of Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

ATUUF opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. Tenaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

