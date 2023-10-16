Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Research Coverage Started at Cormark

Cormark started coverage on shares of Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
ATUUF opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. Tenaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
