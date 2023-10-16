First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.83.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

