Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Price Target Lowered to $3.40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3.80 to $3.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of HMY opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

