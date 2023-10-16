Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.19.

Get Celestica alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Celestica by 120.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.