StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.13.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEQP

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CEQP opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 803,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 369,554 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 260,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 73,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.